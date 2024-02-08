Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Energizer Hldgs

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Energizer Hldgs ENR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.57, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 2.81% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Energizer Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $40.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $33.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Announces Underweight $33.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Energizer Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Energizer Hldgs Better

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Energizer Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Energizer Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.34% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 20.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

