Where Criteo Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Criteo CRTO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Criteo, revealing an average target of $33.25, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 21.66% from the previous average price target of $27.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Criteo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $31.00 $28.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $33.00 $26.00 Brian Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $28.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $28.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Criteo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Criteo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Criteo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Criteo Better

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Financial Milestones: Criteo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Criteo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

