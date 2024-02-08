Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Gaming and Leisure Props Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gaming and Leisure Props, presenting an average target of $50.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a 3.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $48.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gaming and Leisure Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 - Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $49.00 $47.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Announces Neutral $48.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $47.00 $50.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Gaming and Leisure Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Gaming and Leisure Props Better

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust primarily involved in the leasing of gaming and related facilities to wholly-owned subsidiaries of Penn National Gaming, or Penn, throughout the U.S. GLP segments its operations into GLP Capital and TRS Properties divisions. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its GLP Capital unit in the form of rental income from dockside and land-based casinos located mostly in the American Midwest. Almost all of GLP Capital's leases are long-term agreements that give Penn the option for future extensions. Gaming revenue generated by TRS Properties, which encompasses the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, also represents a significant income stream for GLP.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gaming and Leisure Props

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.71% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, Gaming and Leisure Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

