Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Sonos

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sonos SONO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.25, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.67, the current average has increased by 8.46%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sonos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $19.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sonos compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sonos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sonos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sonos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sonos analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Sonos Better

Sonos Inc is engaged in providing home sound systems. The company's product profile includes speaker sets and other accessories like boost, mounts, stands, and cables and networking. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: Sonos's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sonos's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sonos's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonos's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.