What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $52.75, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 40.67% increase from the previous average price target of $37.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $81.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $50.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $25.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know 4D Molecular Therapeutics Better

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology (intravitreal vector), cardiology (intravenous vector) and pulmonology (aerosol vector). It has three product candidates in clinical trials: 4D-125 for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, 4D-110 for the treatment of choroideremia in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and 4D-310 for the treatment of Fabry disease in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease.

Breaking Down 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3940.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -50.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

