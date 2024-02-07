Analyst Expectations For BJ's Wholesale Club's Future

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $67.8, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Experiencing a 4.51% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $71.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BJ's Wholesale Club. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $70.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $63.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $64.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BJ's Wholesale Club's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BJ's Wholesale Club's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products, and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BJ's Wholesale Club's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.91% as of 31 October, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.29, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

