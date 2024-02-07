7 Analysts Have This To Say About Sprout Social

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Sprout Social SPT in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sprout Social and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $76.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.41% increase from the previous average price target of $60.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sprout Social is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Announces Buy $76.00 - Chris Merwin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $65.00 Chris Merwin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $65.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $74.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprout Social compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sprout Social's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sprout Social's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprout Social analyst ratings.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sprout Social

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sprout Social's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.97% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sprout Social's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprout Social's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprout Social's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.