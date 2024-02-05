Assessing Digi Intl: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Digi Intl DGII in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.8, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 19.01% lower than the prior average price target of $46.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Digi Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $40.00 - Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $34.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $50.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Digi Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Digi Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Digi Intl compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Digi Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Digi Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Digi Intl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digi Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

About Digi Intl

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company generates majority of its revenue from the IoT Products & Services segment. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and also has its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the world.

Digi Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Digi Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.08% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Digi Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digi Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Digi Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.