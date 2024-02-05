Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For TJX Companies

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of TJX Companies TJX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TJX Companies, presenting an average target of $98.5, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.85% increase from the previous average price target of $96.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TJX Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniela Nedialkova Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $100.00 - Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $98.00 $96.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $91.00 $90.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $101.00 $99.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Maintains Buy $102.00 $102.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $92.00 $92.00 Gabriella Carbone Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $99.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TJX Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into TJX Companies's Background

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 4,900 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Financial Insights: TJX Companies

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TJX Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

