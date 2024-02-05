Becton Dickinson Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Becton Dickinson BDX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Becton Dickinson and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $281.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $305.00 and a low estimate of $269.00. Highlighting a 5.37% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $297.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Becton Dickinson's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Travis Steed Barclays Raises Overweight $305.00 $301.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $275.00 $269.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $280.00 $310.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $280.00 $305.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $269.00 $304.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Becton Dickinson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Becton Dickinson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Becton Dickinson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Becton Dickinson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Becton Dickinson analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Becton Dickinson's Background

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures pre-filled devices, diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (26% of estimated 2023 revenue) and BD Interventional (25%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Becton Dickinson

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Becton Dickinson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.85% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Becton Dickinson's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Becton Dickinson's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Becton Dickinson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.