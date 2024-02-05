NVIDIA Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for NVIDIA NVDA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 9 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NVIDIA, revealing an average target of $653.77, a high estimate of $800.00, and a low estimate of $410.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.23% increase from the previous average price target of $598.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of NVIDIA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $800.00 $625.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $775.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $775.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $700.00 $600.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $790.00 $560.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $740.00 $650.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $410.00 - Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $650.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $665.00 $600.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $625.00 - Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $580.00 $560.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $625.00 $590.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $625.00 - Ambrish Srivastava BMO Capital Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $675.00 $600.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $603.00 $600.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $600.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $620.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 - Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Maintains Outperform $675.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into NVIDIA's Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Breaking Down NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 205.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

