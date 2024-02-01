HubSpot Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated HubSpot HUBS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for HubSpot, revealing an average target of $568.38, a high estimate of $630.00, and a low estimate of $510.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.87% from the previous average price target of $542.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HubSpot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $600.00 $475.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $625.00 $600.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $630.00 $610.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $610.00 $515.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $540.00 $520.00 Connor Murphy Capital One Announces Overweight $525.00 - Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $525.00 $570.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $520.00 $500.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $539.00 $568.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $510.00 $520.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $515.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into HubSpot's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into HubSpot's Background

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HubSpot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.59% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

