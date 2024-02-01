4 Analysts Have This To Say About Baker Hughes

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Baker Hughes BKR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.25, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has decreased by 5.29% from the previous average price target of $42.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Baker Hughes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $39.00 - David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $41.00 $42.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $39.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Baker Hughes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Baker Hughes's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Baker Hughes: A Closer Look

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Financial Insights: Baker Hughes

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

