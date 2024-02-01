Analyst Expectations For MarketAxess Holdings's Future

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MarketAxess Holdings MKTX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $256.5, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Marking an increase of 1.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $252.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MarketAxess Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $225.00 $263.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Lowers Sell $210.00 $229.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $291.00 $246.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MarketAxess Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MarketAxess Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MarketAxess Holdings analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know MarketAxess Holdings Better

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Financial Insights: MarketAxess Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MarketAxess Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.1% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MarketAxess Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.