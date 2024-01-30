Breaking Down Exelixis: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Exelixis EXEL underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.57, with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has increased by 15.52% from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exelixis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Announces Buy $27.00 - David Lebowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $31.00 - Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 - Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 - Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Exelixis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

Delving into Exelixis's Background

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Understanding the Numbers: Exelixis's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

