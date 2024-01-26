The Latest Analyst Ratings For Boyd Gaming

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Boyd Gaming BYD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $71.25, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Marking an increase of 4.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $68.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Boyd Gaming's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $66.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Announces Hold $69.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $71.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $83.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boyd Gaming's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Boyd Gaming's Background

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Its business segments are separated by geographical regions: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. Midwest and South holds the largest number of entertainment properties, and it generates most sales for the company. Boyd generates most of its revenue from its gaming operations.

Key Indicators: Boyd Gaming's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, Boyd Gaming adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

