Analyst Expectations For CVRx's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for CVRx CVRX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CVRx, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.50, the current average has increased by 46.67%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of CVRx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $21.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $36.00 $31.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Raises Buy $32.00 $21.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CVRx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CVRx: A Closer Look

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

Financial Insights: CVRx

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CVRx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 69.92% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVRx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -85.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

