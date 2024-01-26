Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Virtu Finl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Virtu Finl VIRT and lower its price target from $22.00 to $21.00.

Shares of Virtu Finl are trading up 1.6% over the last 24 hours, at $17.74 per share.

A move to $21.00 would account for a 18.38% increase from the current share price.

About Virtu Finl

Virtu Financial Inc is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.