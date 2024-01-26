DA Davidson Downgrades eXp World Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

DA Davidson downgraded its rating of eXp World Holdings EXPI to Neutral with a price target of $15.00, changing its price target from $20.00 to $15.00.

Shares of eXp World Holdings are trading down 3.12% over the last 24 hours, at $13.03 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 15.12% increase from the current share price.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings Inc is a cloud-based residential real estate company. The company owns and operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and a technology platform business that develops and uses immersive technologies that help businesses increase their effectiveness and reduce costs from operating in traditional brick and mortar office spaces. Its business categories include Real Estate Brokerage, Technology Products and Services, Title, Escrow, Settlement Services, and Mortgage Brokerage Services. The company mainly operates in the United States and Canada, and it also has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, France, India, Portugal, and Mexico, among others.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.