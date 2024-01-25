7 Analysts Have This To Say About Columbia Banking System

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Columbia Banking System COLB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.14, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average represents a 20.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $31.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Columbia Banking System. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $24.00 - Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $30.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $29.00 $36.00 David Feaster Raymond James Announces Outperform $25.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Neutral $23.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Columbia Banking System's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Banking System analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Columbia Banking System: A Closer Look

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Columbia Banking System: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 65.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Columbia Banking System's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.