The Analyst Landscape: 17 Takes On Take-Two Interactive

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Take-Two Interactive TTWO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $175.94, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Observing a 8.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $162.55.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Take-Two Interactive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $188.00 $175.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $200.00 $164.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $200.00 - Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $186.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Announces Neutral $170.00 - Brian Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00 Drew Crum Stifel Announces Buy $175.00 - Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Buy $168.00 $160.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $164.00 $156.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 - Brian Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $160.00 Matthew Thornton Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $158.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Take-Two Interactive's Background

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom." Zynga mobile titles include "Farmville," "Empires & Puzzles," and "CSR Racing.".

Key Indicators: Take-Two Interactive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

