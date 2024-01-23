In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Loading... Loading...

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 34.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $9.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $8.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $13.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the U.S. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a U.S.-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Financial Insights: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

