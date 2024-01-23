Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Enphase Energy Stock

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Enphase Energy ENPH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enphase Energy, revealing an average target of $119.15, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 9.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $131.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Enphase Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $85.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $142.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $117.00 $120.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $141.00 $98.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Buy $150.00 $131.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $94.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Buy $131.00 - Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $100.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $94.00 $135.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $158.00 $180.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $113.00 $190.00 Daniel Yang HSBC Announces Hold $86.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $75.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Enphase Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.