The Latest Analyst Ratings For DTE Energy

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of DTE Energy DTE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.25, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average has decreased by 0.93% from the previous average price target of $111.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of DTE Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Announces Neutral $111.00 - Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $117.00 $106.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $116.00 $108.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $111.00 $107.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $107.00 $109.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Buy $106.00 $121.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Lowers Buy $103.00 $110.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $118.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DTE Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into DTE Energy's Background

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DTE Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.89.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

