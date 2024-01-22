Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For WEC Energy Group

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for WEC Energy Group WEC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $85.86, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Experiencing a 2.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $88.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of WEC Energy Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beaumont Barclays Lowers Underweight $79.00 $82.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $78.00 $84.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $94.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Buy $86.00 $88.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $82.00 $81.00 Jeremy Metz JP Morgan Raises Neutral $93.00 $91.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Buy $88.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WEC Energy Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of WEC Energy Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know WEC Energy Group Better

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 5% unregulated renewable energy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WEC Energy Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.28% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.55.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

