What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shoals Technologies Gr

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average represents a 1.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $20.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shoals Technologies Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Stephen Biggar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $21.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Buy $18.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $28.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Shoals Technologies Gr: A Closer Look

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or EBOS solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement and construction firms that build solar energy projects. In 2022 the company entered the electric vehicle charging market.

Shoals Technologies Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 47.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

