Pakistan Announces Strategic Reserve 'Inspired' By Trump Moves In The US — Vows To Never Sell Bitcoin

Pakistan will establish a strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve, the government's cryptocurrency advisor announced on Wednesday.

What happened: Bilal Bin Saqib, special assistant to the prime minister on blockchain and cryptocurrency, said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference that the government will hold BTC in a national wallet and “never ever” sell them.

"We want to thank the U.S. because we are getting inspired from them," Bilal said. Notably, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve earlier in March.

The announcement comes amid a series of cryptocurrency-friendly measures undertaken by the South Asian nation. Last week, the finance ministry unveiled plans to assign 2000 megawatts of electricity to power Bitcoin mining

Moreover, Pakistan Crypto Council, a government-backed regulatory body, signed a pact with World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency platform backed by Trump, to "accelerate" blockchain innovation in the country.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $107,624.75, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Photo Courtesy: Quality Stock Arts on Shutterstock.com

Overview
