Lithium Co. Receives Approval for Final Exploration Reports

Lithium Ionic Corp. LTHCF recently reported it had received approval for the Final Exploration Reports for its Bandeira and Outro Lado lithium properties, according to a Canaccord Genuity research note.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle, in a research report published on September 10, 2024, provided an update on Lithium Ionic Corp. following the company's announcement of receiving approval for the Final Exploration Reports for its Bandeira and Outro Lado lithium properties. The analyst maintained a Speculative Buy rating and a target price of CA$2.50 on the stock.

Lachapelle highlighted the significance of this permitting milestone, stating, "With the Final Exploration Report permits in hand, LTH has proceeded to submit its Mining Concession application along with the Economic Viability Study for the Bandeira property." She added, "From a regulatory perspective, the next major hurdle — and a key catalyst, in our view — will be the approval of the Licença Ambiental Concomitante (LAC) for the Bandeira Lithium Project."

The analyst noted that Lithium Ionic's management anticipates LAC approval "in the next few months," which is needed before construction can begin and acts as a prerequisite for the final granting of the Mining Concession.

Regarding the company's financial position, Lachapelle commented on recent transactions, including a CA$16 million private placement and a US$20 million royalty agreement. "After the close of these transactions, we estimate a cash balance of ~CA$35 million," she noted. However, the analyst pointed out that additional funding will be needed to fully finance the project's estimated US$266 million initial capital cost.

Lithium Ionic's strategic focus includes advancing the Bandeira project towards production, targeted for 2026, though Canaccord maintains a 2027 forecast. The company is also progressing its earlier-stage Salinas project.

Lachapelle highlighted potential upcoming catalysts, including "Approval of Bandeira LAC/construction permit, Potential strategic partnership, offtake agreement and/or M&A, Completion of Salinas PEA – H2 2024, Salinas resource update – Q4 2024 (30,000m program underway), Completion of Salinas EIA – Q1 2025."

Canaccord Genuity's valuation methodology for Lithium Ionic is based on a NAV multiple. "Our target price remains based on 1.0x NAV, now measured as of October 1, 2025," Lachapelle explained.

With a Speculative Buy rating and a target price of CA$2.50, representing a potential return of approximately 303% from the price at the time of the report of CA$0.62, Canaccord Genuity sees significant upside potential for Lithium Ionic.

Lachapelle concluded, "We have updated our estimates for LTH's latest financials. As a result, our NAVPS is largely unchanged (0.5% ∆), and we maintain our CA$2.50/sh target price and SPEC BUY rating."

