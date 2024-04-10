Tesla Exec Says 'We Won't Be Shy' To Share Data To Prove FSD Is Safer Than Human Drivers

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA signaled a potential shift in its approach to autonomous vehicle regulation. A senior executive suggested the company might be open to sharing data to demonstrate the safety benefits of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

Data-Driven Approach: These comments come in response to new regulations implemented by British Columbia, Canada. The province banned the operation of Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 autonomous vehicles on public roads, as reported by Drive Tesla Canada.

While Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot systems (classified as Level 2) are unaffected, the move highlights the ongoing regulatory hurdles for autonomous vehicles.

Rohan Patel, Tesla’s senior public policy and business development executive, took to social media to discuss the regulations.

“Depends on how good the technology is. Do you think Tesla will have the data to prove that FSD is overwhelmingly safer than human drivers? I think they will get there,” a user named Rich Cunningham asked Patel.

The Tesla executive replied: “Yes, and we won't be shy.”

Patel also agreed with another user’s view that regulators should prioritize stricter standards for vehicles lacking advanced safety features.

Why It Matters: This shift towards data-driven safety arguments could be a new strategy for Tesla in navigating the regulatory landscape. Previously, the company faced criticism for prioritizing anecdotal evidence and focusing on technological advancements without sufficient safety data.

Recent research from some bullish Tesla analysts has suggested that the relative safety of an FSD-equipped Tesla is about 18 times better than the average car in the U.S.

Investor Concerns: Tesla investor Ross Gerber, who is known to be a critic of the EV giant, backed Patel’s assertion, saying, “The biggest risk to FSD adoption is humans and governments. Not the technology.”

Free Trial Expansion And Software Updates: These developments come amidst Tesla’s recent rollout of free FSD trials to North American Tesla owners, aiming to promote wider adoption and user experience. Additionally, it follows delays in deploying version 12 of the FSD software for some Model S and X vehicles in the U.S. Patel previously addressed these delays while emphasizing the company’s commitment to resolving the issue, though a specific timeline remains unclear.

FSD Pricing: It’s worth noting that FSD was originally offered for $5,000 in the United States, but the price has surged to $12,000. Subscription costs $199 per month or $99 for those with Enhanced Autopilot. In Canada, the FSD beta at-purchase option is C$16,000, but a monthly payment option allows owners more flexibility.

