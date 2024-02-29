Big Brother Knows Your Alerts? FBI's Push Notification Tracking Raises Privacy Alarms

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has adopted a new surveillance method, using push notifications to track down suspected criminals. However, it has also sparked concerns about privacy violations.

What Happened: The FBI has been using push notifications, a common feature on smartphones, to identify and track down suspects. This technique has been instrumental in apprehending individuals involved in serious crimes, including child abuse and kidnapping, reported The Washington Post.

For instance, the FBI used a push token, a unique code used to send push alerts, to identify and arrest a man in Toledo, Ohio, who was charged with sexual exploitation of minors and distribution of child pornography.

The push token was obtained from TeleGuard, an encrypted messaging app, and then traced back to the suspect’s phone by Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

While this method has proven to be a valuable tool for law enforcement, it has also raised concerns among privacy advocates. There are fears that this data could be misused.

"This is how any new surveillance method starts out: The government says we're only going to use this in the most extreme cases, to stop terrorists and child predators, and everyone can get behind that," said Cooper Quintin, a technologist at the advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation.

"But these things always end up rolling downhill. Maybe a state attorney general one day decides, hey, maybe I can use this to catch people having an abortion," Quintin said, adding, "Even if you trust the U.S. right now to use this, you might not trust a new administration to use it in a way you deem ethical."

Why It Matters: The FBI’s use of push notifications to track down criminals comes at a time when tech companies are under increasing pressure to address child safety issues on their platforms.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has reportedly been struggling to curb a network of pedophile accounts despite implementing various measures, including a task force established in June.

These concerns led to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in November, where the CEOs of leading social media companies, including Meta Platforms, TikTok, and Snap, testified on online child exploitation issues. Despite the intense scrutiny, the hearing resulted in little concrete progress.

These developments have prompted lawmakers to criticize the tech industry for its inability to effectively police itself. The FBI’s new surveillance method adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the balance between privacy and security in the digital age.

