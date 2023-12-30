'It's Treason,' Says Marjorie Taylor Greene As Reports Suggest Record Immigrant Crossings Across Southern Border In December: 'California Taxpayers Have To Pay For It'

Loading... Loading...

Illegal immigration has become a major election issue, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Saturday commented on reports showing a surge in crossings across the southern border.

What Happened: “The border crisis is the top issue and I want to impeach but can't get the votes,” said Greene in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The representative was reacting to data shared by Fox News correspondent that indicated over 276,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in December. This reportedly marked a record, beating the previous high of 269,735 set in September.

A CBS News report said Thursday the U.S. Border Patrol agents took over 225,000 migrants into custody who crossed the southern border during the first 27 days of December. These numbers, did not include legal crossings at ports of entry where the Biden administration processes about 50,000 migrants each month, it added.

The report put the previous monthly record at 224,000 immigrant processing by Border Patrol that occurred in May 2022.

”It’s treason,” Greene said in the post, adding, ”And now California is going to give illegals free healthcare, but nothing is free, the California taxpayers have to pay for it.”

She also speculated if initiating a taxpayer revolt might be effective. The movement, which gained momentum in the U.S. during the late 1970s, was driven by the goal of curbing government spending by restricting the government’s ability to easily raise tax revenues.

Why It’s Important: Republicans have been pushing for spending cuts as a means to rein in the ballooning U.S. debt and to reduce the fiscal deficit.

The results of a Gallup poll in June showed that 73% of Republicans want immigration decreased, matching the prior high from 1995. Merely, 10% want it increased. The net preference for immigration among Republicans is -63% compared to a net +22 preference score among Democrats and a -12% score among independents.

Separately, a X user shared a graphic which showed “Since August, there are officially more arriving each month than there are children being born to American mothers.” The user noted that these figures account only for official encounters.

Commenting on the data, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, “Almost no one seems to be aware of the immense size and lightning growth of this issue.” He also noted that Mayors of New York, Chicago and other cities opined that it is already overwhelming essential services.

Photo: Shutterstock