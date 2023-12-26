California Considers Tapping Purified Toilet Water Amid Drought Crisis

Loading... Loading...

California is dealing with drought and climate issues. To tackle this, they’re turning wastewater into safe drinking water. The State Water Resources Control Board supports this and is making rules to lead in using wastewater for drinking.

What Happened: The state board has sanctioned regulations that allow water systems to turn wastewater, including sewage and even toilet water, into purified drinkable water, according to a Business Insider report. This initiative, known as direct potable reuse, is aimed at replenishing water supplies and reducing waste flowing into the oceans.

Announced on December 19, these regulations place California at the forefront of national efforts to repurpose wastewater into drinkable water.E. Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the Water Resources Control Board, applauded the development as an innovative solution to climate change-driven extreme weather challenges.

See Also: Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is ‘Inciting’ His Base To Raise More Money

Despite recent rainfall, the persistent climate crisis continues to aggravate California’s water scarcity problems, with the state experiencing its driest period on record. This approach to recycling wastewater isn’t entirely new; Texas has been using similar methods since 2013, and a California brewery began using recycled wastewater earlier this year due to the drought. The regulations will be finalized next year, allowing water systems to begin submitting their wastewater purification plans.

Why It Matters: California’s water supply has always been under strain due to the state’s complex water management system and the impacts of climate change on its primary sources, including precipitation, snowpack, and the Colorado River. The relationship between surface water and groundwater in California is also crucial, as drawing water from groundwater basins can alter surface water flow, potentially exacerbating supply issues.

Efforts have been made to boost water supply reliability in the face of climate change, such as the High Desert Water Bank, which significantly increased Southern California’s water supply following its completion. The move to recycle wastewater into drinkable water further underscores California’s commitment to innovative solutions to its pressing water scarcity issues.

Read Next: Trump Rails Against Biden For Wealth Inequality As Dow Jones, Nasdaq Touch New Highs

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.