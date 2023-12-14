Attorney General Reflects On Government's Increasing Focus On Antitrust Regulations: 'Don't View Us As Regulators. We're Law Enforcers'

Loading... Loading...

During an interview, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the U.S. Department of Justice elaborated on the reasons behind the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department increasing its scrutiny of various sectors.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission’s decision to revise merger guidelines in July was driven by three key factors, according to Kanter.

Firstly, there is a heightened public awareness of how corporate power and concentration impact everyday life. Secondly, the technological transformation that has reshaped our economy in recent decades necessitates a new approach. Lastly, the need for law enforcement is more crucial in an increasingly concentrated economy.

“I don't view us as regulators. We're law enforcers. We follow the facts and the law wherever it takes us,” Kanter said.

Kanter also mentioned Project Gretzky, a proactive strategy to identify emerging competition issues, which involves hiring a diverse team of experts, including data scientists and neuroscientists.

On the topic of AI regulation, Kanter highlighted the need to understand the market realities in time to prevent monopolies.

He also addressed antitrust issues in college sports, highlighting the law’s purpose of protecting all stakeholders, including student-athletes who may be denied fair compensation due to antitrust violations.

Why It Matters: In recent times, tech companies have been at the center of antitrust debates, as seen in Amazon’s secret pricing algorithm case and Google’s lawsuit with Epic Games. Even proposed mergers, like Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, are facing regulatory pushback.

Kanter didn’t disclose specifics about ongoing antitrust cases but emphasized the importance of scrutinizing situations where minority investments and board seats could potentially lead to problematic control similar to a merger.

