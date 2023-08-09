Trump's Niece Says 'Thank You' As Republican-Backed Referendum Bites The Dust In Ohio: 'Democracy Lives To Fight Another Day'

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, weighed on the results of the special elections held in the state of Ohio on Tuesday to decide on a proposal known as Issue 1.

What Happened: Voters in the Northeastern state of Ohio rejected the Issue 1 proposal that would have made it difficult to amend the state constitution. Summary results provided by liveresults.ohiosos.gov showed that 56.96% of the voters said no to elevating standards for a constitutional amendment compared to 43.04%, who voted in favor of it.

The Issue 1 referendum was proposed by the Republican-led state Legislature and among the things it sought were:

Raising the percentage of votes needed for amending the constitution from a simple majority to 60%

Any petition filed after Jan. 1, 2024, seeking an amendment to the constitution to be signed by at least five percent of electors in each of the 88 counties as opposed to 44 counties currently

Elimination of a 10-day curing period which would allow the gathering of additional signatures to replace any signatures previously deemed invalid.

Commenting on the development Mary Trump said, “Thank you, Ohio, Democracy lives to fight another day.”

Why It's Important: The rejection of Issue 1 comes ahead of a vote in the state for amending abortion rights scheduled for November. If Issue 1 had passed, it would have resulted in the blocking of the abortion-rights amendment in Ohio.

Incidentally, all six states, where the pro-abortion rights position was directly put to vote during the 2022 midterm cycle, ratified the proposal.

The Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. The position of the states, however, differ, with 20 states banning abortion or restricting the procedure. Some of the states have expanded access to abortion by offering legal protection, while in a few the issue is still being fought in the courts.

