Mike Pence Comes Out Swinging, Accosts Trump And His 'Gaggle Of Crackpot Lawyers' Over Latest Indictment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has remained notably obstinate against denouncing former President Donald Trump, despite the mounting number of indictments against the 45th president and his associates.

Instead, DeSantis has chosen to shift the blame, pointing to President Joe Biden’s “democratic” justice system as the reason behind ongoing investigations and legal actions.

While DeSantis continues to steer clear of criticizing Trump for his alleged crimes, former Vice President Mike Pence made headlines today with his candid comments about the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Speaking on Fox News, Pence recounted his instructions that day, offering a firsthand perspective on what unfolded.

What Pence Said: In his interview with Fox News, Pence said, “Let's be clear on this point. It wasn't just that they asked for a pause, uh, the president specifically asked me, and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me, to literally reject votes."

The former Vice President went on to describe the potential outcome of following the Trump administration's orders: "It would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives, and literally, chaos would have ensued."

Pence’s decision to speak out comes as a surprise to many, given his perceived history of unwavering loyalty to Trump during their time in office. However, his remarks demonstrate a willingness to address the reality of the January 6 events and perhaps provide Republican voters with a middle-ground choice in the upcoming primaries.

Although Pence stated that he'd "hoped that it not come to this point" and that he didn't "know if the government can meet the standard, the burden of proof, beyond reasonable doubt for criminal charges," he told the network that "the American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisors didn't just ask me to pause, they asked me to reject votes, to return votes and to overturn the election."

The divide within the GOP has become increasingly evident, with some members choosing to confront the past and others opting for a more cautious approach.

As public attention remains focused on these developments, the contrasting responses from DeSantis and Pence add to the complexities of the post-Trump era in American politics.



