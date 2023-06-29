Trump's Niece Says Democrats Are Just As Guilty As Their GOP Counterparts When It Comes To This: 'An Obscenity Beyond Measure'

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has weighed in on the government's elaborate defense spending.

What Happened: The Democratic party may be the only party that believes in democracy, unions, the working class, and equality but there is one place it is guilty of, Mary Trump said in the latest episode of her podcast that was aired on Tuesday.

Democrats are just as guilty of defense spending, and it is obscene, she said.

Mary Trump referred to Sen. Thomas Tuberville (D-Ala), who stalled promotions for more than 150 military officials in protest of a recent Department of Defense policy that provides travel expenses and paid-off for service members and dependents seeking abortions.

She questioned why Democrats weren't acting when the defense budget is coming for discussion. The defense budget alone would pay for school lunches, she said.

Defense spending is almost $900 billion annually, Mary Trump said. "It's an obscenity beyond measure," she said.

"We should see it that way because so much of that money doesn't go anywhere near to spend for spending on defense and so little money is spent on the thing that would help us cut down the need for defense," Mary Trump said. She was referring to diplomacy that can avert international tensions.

"So the state department gets starved and the Pentagon just continued, you know, it’s like a monster taken over."

Why It's Important: President Joe Biden in March this year proposed the biggest peacetime U.S. defense budget request of $886 billion. The proposals included a 5.2% pay raise for troops and a record allocation for R&D. About $842 billion was proposed for the Pentagon and $44 billion for defense-related programs at other federal agencies, including the FBI.

The budget deal that was passed in May and was enacted in early June to avert a debt ceiling default embraced Biden's proposals for defense spending. But it cut some of the $80 billion spending earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service Under the Inflation Reduction Act.

It also envisaged a cap on discretionary spending, with non-defense discretionary spending, excluding benefits for veterans, estimated to be down marginally from the previous year. For 2025, a mere 1% increase is seen.

Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and a bipartisan group of senators last week introduced a bill to curb the Pentagon’s wasteful spending. The Audit the Pentagon bill, proposed by Sanders and his colleagues, seeks to enforce a comprehensive, independent audit of the Department of Defense by fiscal year 2024. If any DoD component fails the audit, the legislation would mandate them to return 1% of their budget to the Treasury.

