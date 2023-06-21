Hunter Biden… The Artist? Republicans Push For Records Amid $375,000 In Sales

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, found himself back under the the microscope of media and politicians alike.

What Happened: Aside from his tentative agreement to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge which could keep him out of jail, Republican lawmakers are continuing their pursuit of sales records from Biden's art career.

Yes, Hunter Biden is an artist. A "novice" one, says House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

Biden's Art Dealings: Following his father’s election in 2021, Hunter embarked on his unexpected journey as an artist. His first exhibition, hosted by the Georges Bergès Gallery, showcased his work in both Los Angeles and New York.

The New York Times hailed Biden as an “undiscovered artist” in 2020. Yet, the price tags for his artwork, some of which were priced at $500,000, sparked Republican debate about the valuation of his art and the undisclosed identities of the buyers.



In 2021, five photocopied prints of Biden’s $500,000 piece were sold for $75,000 each, according to The New York Post, each through the SoHo-based Georges Bergès Gallery.

With the identities of the buyers remaining unknown, the House Oversight Committee is pushing for transparency.

Rep. Comer sent a letter to Bergès in January demanding sales information and an interview with congressional investigators, citing potential influence-peddling.

"Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer wrote.



"For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden's positions as a public official…Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence," Comer added.

The request for transparency was renewed in March. An example of Hunter Biden’s art is below.

