Medusa Ransomware Targets Argentina's Securities Commission

Argentina's National Securities Commission (CNV) has fallen prey to a cyberattack, allegedly perpetrated by the notorious ransomware group, Medusa. The hackers demand a hefty ransom of $500,000 within a week, threatening to leak 1.5 terabytes of the commission's documents and databases otherwise.

The Ransomware Operation

The ransomware operation Medusa, as per Bleeping Computer, initiated its activity in June 2021. However, it gained substantial momentum in 2023, targeting corporate victims worldwide with multi-million dollar ransom demands.

In its recent upswing, the ransomware gang increased its activity, launching a 'Medusa Blog.' The platform serves to leak data of victims who refused to pay the ransom, thus earning them heightened media attention.

Massive Data Breach

In the CNV's case, the ransomware attack has reportedly compromised more than 1.5 terabytes of its documents and databases. The data in jeopardy spans confidential files and records, which could potentially shake Argentina's financial markets. The CNV is yet to release an official statement regarding the breach.

Unprecedented Threat

The incident marks yet another significant attack in the growing list of Medusa's cyber offensives. Notably, the ransomware group recently claimed responsibility for an attack on the Minneapolis Public Schools district and shared a video showcasing the stolen data.

The cyberthreat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with ransomware operations like Medusa posing unprecedented threats to corporations and government entities alike.