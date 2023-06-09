Congressional Trading on Verizon Communications: An Analysis of Trading Activity

Over the past three months, congress has traded over 69,006.00 dollars worth of Verizon Communications VZ stock. A total of 6 transactions have taken place by 5 different congressional members. The total net investment came in at -$65,002.00, leaning towards the sell-side.

Top Congressional Transactions for VZ Over Past 3 Months

Member Name Chamber Symbol Company Transaction Date Transaction Type Amount Zoe Lofgren VZ Verizon Communications House 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00 Zoe Lofgren VZ Verizon Communications House 2023-05-26 S $1,001.00 Jennifer McClellan VZ Verizon Communications House 2023-05-04 S (Partial) $50,001.00 Dan Newhouse VZ Verizon Communications House 2023-03-17 P $1,001.00 Daniel Goldman VZ Verizon Communications House 2023-04-10 S (Partial) $15,001.00 Tommy Tuberville VZ Verizon Communications Senate 2023-04-03 P $1,001.00

Given the recent trading activity from congressional members, it leads one to wonder how Verizon Communications has been performing. Let's look at how Verizon Communications has been performing recently.

Verizon Communications Price Performance Over Past 3 Months

As you can see, over the past three months, Verizon Communications stock price has declined by 2.79% potentially contributing to the recent sell-side activity by congress.

Recap

The recent sell-side activity by congress could be a result of lost confidence in the company's stock due to the recent price decrease.

However, the sell-side activity is not overwhelming as only 66.67% of the total amount traded was purchase and 33.33% were sales. This makes it difficult to say if congress truly is bearish on Verizon Communications. This is why it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the company's performance holistically.

As always, investors should conduct their due diligence and consider other factors, such as a company's financials, analyst ratings, and broader market trends, before making any investment decisions.

