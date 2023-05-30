House Representative Mark Green Trades $2 Million Worth of Stock In 3 Months, Here's What You Need To Know

Over the past 3 months, House Representative Mark Green has executed a total of 32 transactions in the stock market, trading a total of $2,050,032 worth of stock. Of the 32 transactions, 4 were purchases and 28 were sales, leading to them to pull a net total of $1,450,024 out of the market.

Mark Green's Top 10 Transactions Over The Past 3 Months

Member Name Symbol Company Exchange Transaction Date Transaction Type Amount Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00 Mark Green ET Energy Transfer NYSE 2023-05-17 S $50,001.00

Green's top 10 transactions over the past 3 months were all sell orders of Energy Transfer ET stock, all of which were for $50,001.00 each, totaling over $500,000 in sales. This could suggest that Green may be divesting from the company, but without further information from Green or his team, it is difficult to determine the exact reason for these transactions.

Mark Green's Sector-wise Net Investment Over Past 3 Months

It can be helpful to look at an investor's trading activity on a sector level, to see if there are any broader trends in where they are putting their money into or pulling their money out of. This can be insightful when trying to identify segments of the stock market that an investor has a positive or negative outlook on. Let's look at a breakdown of which sectors Mark Green invested in.

According to the net investment amounts recorded by Mark Green over the past 3 months, the energy sector was the only sector that they traded, pulling a total of -$1,450,024 out of the sector.

House Representative Mark Green's recent trading spree could indicate that they are bearish on Energy Transfer stock and that they are re-balancing their portfolio to reflect those preferences. However, it's important to remember that congressional members can trade stock for a variety of reasons, including personal financial needs or diversification of their investment portfolios. Therefore, it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the stock market's performance holistically.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.