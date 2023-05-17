Following the Money: Analyzing The $100K Congress Traded on Microsoft

Over the past three months, congress has traded over 100,009.00 dollars worth of Microsoft MSFT stock. A total of 9 transactions have taken place by 6 different congressional members. The total net investment came in at $36,001.00, leaning towards the buy-side.

Congressional Transactions for MSFT Over Past 3 Months

Member Name Chamber Symbol Company Transaction Date Transaction Type Amount Josh Gottheimer MSFT Microsoft House 2023-03-31 P $1,001.00 Josh Gottheimer MSFT Microsoft House 2023-03-24 P $1,001.00 Daniel Goldman MSFT Microsoft House 2023-03-06 P $50,001.00 Josh Gottheimer MSFT Microsoft House 2023-02-27 P $1,001.00 Michael Burgess MSFT Microsoft House 2023-02-24 P $15,001.00

Given the recent trading activity from congressional members, it leads one to wonder how Microsoft has been performing. Let's look at how Microsoft has been performing recently.

Microsoft Price Over Past 3 Months

As you can see, over the past three months, Microsoft stock price has gone up by 21.6% potentially contributing to the recent buy-side activity by congress.

The recent buy-side activity by congress could be a result of members looking to buy in to the stocks recent price momentum.

However, the buy-side activity is not overwhelming as only 55.56% of the total amount traded were purchases and 44.44% were sales. This makes it difficult to say if congress truly is bullish on Microsoft. This is why it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the company's performance holistically.

As always, investors should conduct their due diligence and consider other factors, such as a company's financials, analyst ratings, and broader market trends, before making any investment decisions.

