Debt Ceiling Bill Sees Public Support: New Poll Shows 57% In Support, Voters Also Think Biden And McCarthy Should Compromise

A standstill in the U.S. Congress over raising the debt ceiling continues to be a major topic in America, which could have a ripple of consequences whether it is raised or not.

Here’s a look at how voters feel about the issue in a new poll.

What Happened: With mere weeks left until the U.S. runs out of cash, talks are ongoing between members of Congress on the potential to raise the debt ceiling.

“We have been using extraordinary measures for several months now. And our ability to do that is running out,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “We do need to raise the debt ceiling to avoid economic calamity.”

Ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, 43 Republican senators have written a letter expressing a commitment to opposing raising the debt ceiling. The Senators say they would want to see spending reform to raise the debt ceiling.

A House of Representatives plan from Republicans would raise the debt ceiling with the agreement to limit government programs to reduce future spending.

Poll Results: A new Rasmussen poll conducted on May 3, May 4 and May 7 through online surveys and telephone polling shows how American voters feel about the debt ceiling standoff.

Of those polled, 57% of U.S. voters support the debt ceiling bill passed by Republicans. This includes 32% who strongly support it when asked. On the other side, 34% oppose the GOP plan, including 21% who said they strongly oppose the bill.

By political party, the Republican-led debt ceiling bill is somewhat supported or supported by 75% of Republicans, 44% of Democrats and 54% of those without political party affiliation.

Forty-five percent of Democrats, 17% of Republicans and 39% of those without a political party affiliation oppose the bill.

When asked about the meeting between Biden and McCarthy, 40% of those polled said Biden should compromise more to get an agreement done on the debt ceiling. Twenty-five percent say McCarthy should be the one that compromises more. Twenty-eight percent say that both Biden and McCarthy should compromise equally to get the issue taken care of.

The debt ceiling item has been a major news story for weeks and 79% of those polled said they have been following stories on the issue. Forty-six percent of that total say they have followed debt ceiling news closely.

