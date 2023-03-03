Rekor Wins Florida Department Of Transportation Contract Worth $1.8M

by

bagged a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to provide portable data services for the agency's roadway network in District 3 and the City of Tallahassee. The multi-year contract is worth over $1.8 million. Rekor will collect and report vehicle classification data, including count and spot speed information, data that the Federal Highway Administration requires.

Rekor will deploy non-roadway intrusive cameras and sensors at locations throughout Tallahassee and FDOT District 3, which covers eighteen counties in the panhandle region of Florida.

The data collected will help the FDOT make informed decisions on roadway improvements, report mandatory data to the Federal Highway Administration, and assist other initiatives to enhance safety and reduce congestion.

Michael Dunbar, Chief Revenue Officer of Rekor Systems, said, "Over the course of this contract, our advanced technology and expertise in non-intrusive roadway data collection will allow us to provide accurate, timely, and comprehensive data that will be instrumental in improving the safety and efficiency of Florida's transportation infrastructure."

Price Action: REKR shares traded higher by 15.49% at $1.64 on the last check Friday.

