Why Digital Ally Shares Are Gaining Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 5:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Digital Ally, Inc DGLY sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. Digital Ally no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities. 
  • The SEC did not declare the registration effective, and the company did not trade in the securities under the registration statement.
  • In January, the company filed for a common stock offering of an undisclosed size.
  • Digital Ally intended to use the proceeds of this offering for new product development and general corporate purposes.
  • Digital Ally is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production, and jet chartering.
  • Digital Ally recently undertook a 1-for-20 reverse split of the common stock effective Feb. 8, 2023.
  • Price Action: DGLY shares traded higher by 16.04% at $4.70 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

