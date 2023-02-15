by

Digital Ally, Inc DGLY sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. Digital Ally no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities.

sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. Digital Ally no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities. The SEC did not declare the registration effective, and the company did not trade in the securities under the registration statement.

In January, the company filed for a common stock offering of an undisclosed size.

Digital Ally intended to use the proceeds of this offering for new product development and general corporate purposes.

Digital Ally is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production, and jet chartering.

Digital Ally recently undertook a 1-for-20 reverse split of the common stock effective Feb. 8, 2023.

1-for-20 reverse split of the common stock effective Feb. 8, 2023. Price Action: DGLY shares traded higher by 16.04% at $4.70 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.