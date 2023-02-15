- Digital Ally, Inc DGLY sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. Digital Ally no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities.
- The SEC did not declare the registration effective, and the company did not trade in the securities under the registration statement.
- In January, the company filed for a common stock offering of an undisclosed size.
- Digital Ally intended to use the proceeds of this offering for new product development and general corporate purposes.
- Digital Ally is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production, and jet chartering.
- Digital Ally recently undertook a 1-for-20 reverse split of the common stock effective Feb. 8, 2023.
- Price Action: DGLY shares traded higher by 16.04% at $4.70 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.