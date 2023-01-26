Scotland's Bold Move To Combat Drug Deaths: These Are The Government's Key Strategies

By Lucia Tedesco via El Planteo

Statistics for 2021 reveal that 25 people a week have died in Scotland from drug problems. The 2022 statistics have not yet been published, but the Scottish Minister for Drug Policy, Angela Constance, is already working on addressing this problem, through the Changing Lives project.

The minister promised to fight against inequality, to guarantee the same rights to all, according to a press release recently issued. “We must address one of the most important and challenging barriers facing people who use drugs: stigma,” said Constance.

In 2019, the Changing Lives group of professionals began working on this issue. This group has been a participant in drug policies promoted by the government, such as supervised consumption rooms, which exist throughout the country. In addition, it published a report with 20 recommendations and 139 action points. This establishes that the approach must be intergovernmental and that it must carry out initiatives that support people in a situation of drug dependence, that help prevent and contribute to early intervention.

The plan requires an investment of 68 million euros, backed by initiatives such as Getting it Right for Everyone (GIRFE) and No One Left Behind. "The Changing Lives report has provided us with clear and proven recommendations, and our response describes a new, even more, ambitious phase of our mission to save and improve lives," the minister wrote at the end of the statement.

Image By El Planteo