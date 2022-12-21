ñol

Palantir Wins £75M Defense Contract

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR bagged a landmark three-year £75 million Enterprise Agreement (E.A.) with the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD).
  • The partnership will support the MOD's digital transformation. 
  • Spearheaded by Defense Digital and powered by Palantir, the digital transformation will see the MOD treat data as a strategic asset, harnessing its power to deliver superior military advantage and greater efficiency across the enterprise, from headquarters to the front lines.
  • Also Read: Palantir And Lockheed Martin Partner To Improve Navy Combat
  • Working closely with Defense Digital, Palantir software will enable the MOD to exploit data at scale and speed to make better decisions across Defense. 
  • Building on more than a decade of partnership, the deal will enable any part of the U.K. Defense to gain access to Palantir software across multiple classifications.
  • Director Chief Data at Defense Digital Caroline Bellamy said: "As a strategic partner in a complex Defense Data eco-system, Palantir products and services are helping Defense to become a truly integrated digital enterprise, with data exploitation at the heart of a faster, better, and more integrated Defense."
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.95% at $6.25 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

