Palantir Wins £75M Defense Contract

- Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR bagged a landmark three-year £75 million Enterprise Agreement (E.A.) with the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD).
- The partnership will support the MOD's digital transformation.
- Spearheaded by Defense Digital and powered by Palantir, the digital transformation will see the MOD treat data as a strategic asset, harnessing its power to deliver superior military advantage and greater efficiency across the enterprise, from headquarters to the front lines.
- Working closely with Defense Digital, Palantir software will enable the MOD to exploit data at scale and speed to make better decisions across Defense.
- Building on more than a decade of partnership, the deal will enable any part of the U.K. Defense to gain access to Palantir software across multiple classifications.
- Director Chief Data at Defense Digital Caroline Bellamy said: "As a strategic partner in a complex Defense Data eco-system, Palantir products and services are helping Defense to become a truly integrated digital enterprise, with data exploitation at the heart of a faster, better, and more integrated Defense."
