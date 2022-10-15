ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Edward Snowden Uses Xi Jinping's China To Highlight Censorship Peril: Twitterati Asks 'Isn't It Similar To Your Friend In The Kremlin?'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 15, 2022 4:37 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • “What disturbs me more is not the censorship itself, but how it shapes the ideology of people,” Edward Snowden tweeted.
  • Snowden’s comments did not make sense to a Twitter user.
Edward Snowden Uses Xi Jinping's China To Highlight Censorship Peril: Twitterati Asks 'Isn't It Similar To Your Friend In The Kremlin?'

Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who was recently granted citizenship by Russia, took to Twitter on Saturday to warn of a far graver threat than censorship.

“What disturbs me more is not the censorship itself, but how it shapes the ideology of people,” Snowden tweeted. His comments came as he quote-tweeted an AFP story that discussed government surveillance by the communist regime in China, led by President Xi Jinping.

Although China’s communist leaders have been authoritarian, the situation worsened after Xi took over in 2021, as he reined in the freewheeling social undercurrents of the turn-of-the-century using a combination of “technology, law and ideology” to squeeze dissenters, the AFP report said.

See Also: Edward Snowden Says EU Courts Have Held Data-Sharing Pacts With US Unlawful Repeatedly Since He Blew The Whistle: 'Can't Get Away With It'

 

Snowden’s comments did not make sense to a Twitter user.

“Isn’t it similar to your friend in the Kremlin. He is somewhat of a cult-like figure and the censorship is also the same. How come China bothers you but Russia doesn’t?” the user said.

Photo: Shutterstock

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ChinaEdward SnowdenEurasiaRussiaXi JinpingGovernmentNewsSocial MediaPoliticsGlobalGeneral