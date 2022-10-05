Google Settles Arizona User Privacy Lawsuit For $85M

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google will pay the state of Arizona $85 million to settle a 2020 lawsuit for allegedly deceiving users by recording their locations even after they tried to turn off the company’s tracking on their smartphones and web browsers.
- Google used the location information to sell ads for billions of dollars in profits, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
- The bulk of the settlement money will go toward a general fund in the state.
- Also Read: Google Under DOJ Scanner For Splurging To Maintain Search-Engine Dominance
- Google denied any wrongdoing. Google courted similar lawsuits from Indiana, Texas, Washington state courts, and Washington, D.C.
- The European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg largely upheld a 2018 decision by the EU competition regulator that fined Google $4.33 billion for allegedly abusing the market dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones.
- Separately, a federal judge in the U.S. denied the bulk of Google’s motion to dismiss the claims brought by a coalition of states alleging Google abused its dominance in digital advertising tools.
- Google held $125 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.87% at $100.76 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
