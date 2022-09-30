ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

IonQ Shares Shoot Up After Securing $13.4M US Air Force Contract

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read
IonQ Shares Shoot Up After Securing $13.4M US Air Force Contract
  • Quantum computing company IonQ, Inc IONQ won a $13.4 million contract to supply the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) with access to its trapped ion systems for quantum computing hardware R&D of quantum algorithms and applications.
  • Quantum computing, systems, and applications have the potential to help the U.S. Air Force protect both public and private infrastructure in the U. S.
  • The latest agreement marks IonQ's latest commercialization milestone and represents a significant public-private partnership to invest in quantum computing.
  • IonQ included this agreement with AFRL in the previously identified late-stage opportunity in its booking forecast that was at risk of closing in 2022.
  • Outlook: In conjunction with the new contract win, IonQ reaffirmed its previous financial outlook, as stated in its quarterly earnings call.
  • Price Action: IONQ shares traded higher by 12.13% at $5.36 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas