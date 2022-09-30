Two Former eBay Officials Put Behind Bars for Cyberstalking

- The U.S. Department of Justice sentenced two former eBay Inc EBAY executives to prison for their roles in a cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company.
- James Baugh, eBay's former senior director of safety and security, and eBay's former director of global resiliency, David Harville, pleaded guilty to charges in the case.
- Baugh, Harville, and several other eBay executives in 2019 hatched a campaign to harass Ina and David Steiner, the editor, and publisher of eCommercebytes, a website closely followed by online sellers, CNBC reports.
- Prosecutors said former eBay CEO Devin Wenig and other leaders inside the company were outraged by their company coverage.
- eBay executives repeatedly sent the couple harassing and threatening messages on Twitter Inc TWTR platform.
- The campaign escalated further when the Steiners began to receive "disturbing deliveries" to their home outside of Boston.
- Additionally, the report noted Craigslist posts appeared online, inviting strangers to experience sexual encounters at the victims' home.
- Baugh, Harville, and others also traveled from California to the Steiners' home to surveil the couple, prompting them to call the police.
- After learning of the police's investigation, Harville and Baugh deleted digital evidence related to the cyberstalking campaign. Additionally, Baugh made false statements to police and internal investigators and falsified records.
- Harville and Baugh were arrested and charged in June 2020.
- Five other eBay employees have pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the matter, the report added.
- Wenig, who resigned as CEO in 2019, is not named in the case.
- The Steiners have filed a separate lawsuit against eBay, Wenig, and former SVP Steve Wymer. Wenig claimed no knowledge of the harassment campaign.
- Price Action: EBAY shares traded lower by 0.49% at $37.51 on the last check Friday.
